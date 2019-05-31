Participate In a Day of Fun to Help Local Children Find a Stable Family

Posted 9:34 AM, May 31, 2019

Every child deserves a stable family. You can help make that happen.

Tomorrow is the Bethany's Walk and 5K in Fort Washington and Mount Laurel to help raise awareness and promote the adoption of children.

Aside from the walk and run, it's a day packed with fun for the entire family. There will be food, face painting, a kids fun run and more.

It'll bring the entire community together. You won't want to miss it.

Bethany is a national and global organization that helps bring and keep families together. It was created in 1944, and has beens serving children and families in the Greater Delaware Valley for 39 years.

For more information on the organization and the events tomorrow, click here.

