First Look at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties

It is almost time for the grand opening of the Piazza Pod Park and PHL 17 got a first look at the brand new outdoor space.

Located in Northern Liberties on Germantown Avenue at N. 2nd Street the once gravel parking lot is now filled with food, drink and retail vendors. At the entrance of the park you are greeted by Bebot, a 33-foot tall, 13,000 pound robot art installation that was once featured at Burning Man.

Pod Park is family friendly with more than 300 outdoor seats along with a small playground, nursing rooms and heat lamps for chilly nights.

For active visitors looking to get physical, jump in on a Fit Academy workout at it's new outdoor location. The HIIT-based workouts in the unique outdoor space will be sure to make you sweat.

