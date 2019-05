× Fete Day Celebration Returns to Elfreth’s Alley this Weekend

On Saturday, Elfreth’s Alley will celebrate Fete Day.

It’s a chance for visitors to get a rare glimpse into many of the 18th-century homes while enjoying colonial games, crafts, and music.

Elfreth’s Alley is the country’s oldest residential street.

Our Khiree Stewart has a preview of what visitors can expect.

