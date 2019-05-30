Nick Foles’ Wife Announces Miscarriage in Heartfelt Instagram Post

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL/CNN) — The wife of former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage.

Tori Foles shared the news in a heartfelt post to Instagram on Wednesday saying that she went into sudden labor after contracting Pneumonia in the blood.

She adds that the family is back home after four days in the hospital, and that they are recovering physically and emotionally from the loss.

Nick and Tori were expecting their second child. She was about 15 weeks along with a baby boy.

Nick had been excused from organized team activities with his new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jacksonville coach only said that it was a family situation, and sent thoughts and prayers to the Foles family.

Foles joined the Jaguars this year after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl last year. He was named Super Bowl MVP after completing 28 for 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns during that game.