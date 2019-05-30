Match 6 Ticket Worth $1.2 Million Sold at Crescentville Supermarket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) -- A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1,201,000 from the Tuesday drawing was sold at a Philadelphia Supermarket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery confirmed that the ticket was purchased from "L & P Express" on the 5500 Block of Whitaker Avenue in Crescentville. It matched all six winning numbers, 04-11-35-37-42-47 to win the jackpot.

The Match 6 jackpot had been rolling since the 'Lucky Lehighton Ladies' won $3.2 million on May 9. Since then, there were 576,915 winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets that won a total of $3,337,602 in prizes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says that more than 37,300 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the Tuesday drawing.

The Crescentville shop that sold the ticket will also earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.