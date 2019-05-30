La Festa Italian Street Festival Happening This Sunday in South Philly

Posted 9:27 AM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26AM, May 30, 2019

The Annual La Festa Italian Street Festival is happening this Sunday on East Passyunk between Broad and Moore streets! Celebrate Italian heritage with music, dancing, drinks, food, games, prizes and more from 11 AM until 7 PM.

To preview the delicious food you'll be able to purchase from vendors, Mamma Maria Ristorante Italiano cooked us some hot Italian classics, Isgro Pastries whipped up some traditional deserts, and Pistola's Del Sur even brought some Italian beers.

Thousands are expected to visit the streets of South Philly for the festival, and the biggest draw is expected to be the annual Spaghetti Eating contest. Come and compete to eat the most spaghetti without using your hands!

