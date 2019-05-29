Tornado Carves Path of Destruction in Morgantown, Berks County

Posted 8:06 AM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05AM, May 29, 2019

Morgantown, Pa. -- Officials from the National Weather Service will travel to Berks County Wednesday to conduct storm surveys after a confirmed tornado touched down in Morgantown.

The brunt of the damage appears to be in a town-home community on Lexington Way.  Trees were toppled onto cars, roofs and siding were ripped off of homes and windows were blown out.

Fortunately, there were no injures.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirmed the tornado in Morgantown based on video it received showing a tornado on the ground.

They say they plan to have final results of the survey completed by Wednesday night.

 

Morgantown is about 20 minutes south of Reading.

