Taylorsville Road On-Ramp Temporarily Closed in Bucks County

Another step in the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project started Wednesday, May 29th in Bucks County. The on-ramp from Taylorsville Rd to I-295 West and the I-295 West Rest Area in Lower Makefield Township are temporarily closed until early July.

The lengthy detour around the construction is as followed:

- Follow the ramp for I-295 South & cross the Scudder Falls Bridge into New Jersey

- Continue on I-295 South to Scotch Road North (Exit 73A) and use the loop ramps to cross over I-295

-Follow I-295 North back to the Scudder Falls Bridge into Pennsylvania where the highway designation changes to I-295 West