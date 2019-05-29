Phillies’ Odubel Herrera Placed on Leave After Arrest

Posted 8:59 AM, May 29, 2019

Getty Images/Ed Zurga

Atlantic City, Nj. — Phillies’ Odubel Herrera is facing a simple assault charge following what police are calling a domestic incident in Atlantic City.

The outfielder was arrested Monday night in his hotel room at the Golden Nugget Casino.  Police say that is where they found Herrera’s 20-year-old girlfriend with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck.  They say the injuries were sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend.  The victim refused any medical attention.

Herrera was released on a summons with a future court date.

Meantime, the 27-year-old was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball per the league’s domestic violence policy.  The Phillies released a statement on Twitter Tuesday.

 

The leave can last up to seven days while MLB officials look into the arrest, and it can be extended while the probe continues.  Following similar incidents, MLB players faced 40 to 100 game suspensions after officials investigated their roles in domestic violence reports.

Herrera is in his fifth year with the Phillies and made the all-star team in 2016.

