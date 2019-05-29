How to Stretch Your Body to Build Both Flexibility and Muscle

Posted 10:05 AM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04AM, May 29, 2019

We always hear about the importance of stretching before and after working out, but Sculpt 360 in Center City is taking your normal stretches to a new level.

The company helps you to stretch your body, and add weight to those positions to build muscle on top of flexibility.

"It's a two fold," said Stephen Cornley, expert in optimal human movement. "It increases the flexibility and mobility of a joint, while also increasing the strength and capacity that joint can handle."

Class teachers also direct you specific ways to breathe to maximize the exercise.

"It's not that I have a secret stretch to do, it's the style in which we do it," Stephen said. "It's about getting her to relax during this passive stretching, and the breathing is key in helping to control your relaxation and excitement level."

For more information on Sculpt 360, click here.

 

