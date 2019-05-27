Famous Dave’s BBQ Serves a Tasty Meal and Helps People During Disasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer season and warm weather are approaching, and that means it's time to get outside and fire up the grill.

David Marks from Famous Dave's BBQ joined us to show off some of his best recipes.

Aside from cooking good food for people at the restaurants in our area, David is also part of a larger organization that helps people in need.

It's called Operation BBQ Relief. Competitive barbecuers get together in disasters to cook and serve hot meals made from scratch.. Last year, the organization served 1.25 million meals. They served more than 325,000 to people in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence.

As an organization, the champion pitmasters put together a cookbook filled with their best recipes. You can find it on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.