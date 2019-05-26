Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Weekend Philler Episode 319, we read Butterfly, the inspirational story of a mother and daughter by Danielle Lacy, try some awesome craft cocktails at Manatawny Still Works, check out some awesome artwork by MajaNATION, interview legendary voice actor Keone Young, treat ourselves to a deliciously huge selection of cheesecakes at Yhanne's House of Cheesecakes LLC, and learn everything there is to know about wine at Wine School of Philadelphia!

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

