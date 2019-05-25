IN FOCUS: Lupus Awareness Month, Sound the Alarm Program, and National Principals Day

Experts say more than 40,000 people are living with lupus, an autoimmune disease that is often misdiagnosed and misunderstood.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cindy Messerle, the Lupus Foundation of America Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter CEO joins us along with Cheri Perron, a Lupus Patient and Advocate and Dr. Arundathi Jayatilleke. Jayatilleke is an associate professor at Drexel Medicine’s Division of Rheumatology.

And, we help “Sound The Alarm” with the American Red Cross. In a story with PHL17’s Matt Alba he shares how the two-week program locally is part of a national effort – aiming to install one-hundred thousand free smoke alarms. Home fires kill seven people every day in the United States, most often the Red Cross says, in homes without working smoke alarms. Guy Triano who is the Regional CEO of the American Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania Region is with Jennifer for an interview and update on the program’s progress.

And, many of us remember a teacher that made a positive impact on our lives. Jennifer Lewis-Hall sits down with the principal of Buena Regional Middle School, Karen Santoro who was acknowledged by colleagues and students who said she was unlike any other principal they’d had and wanted to do something special for her. As captured in a story with PHL17’s Khiree Stewart, Santoro received the surprise of her life for National Principals Day. She shares with Jennifer what that surprise meant to her, who she admired as a teacher growing up and what she’d like to see students doing more of during their years in school. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.