Everyone is trying to get that perfect selfie and Photo Pop Philly is making it easy for you.

The interactive art exhibit is one of a kind. Guests will enjoy a whimsical wonderland of selfie-worthy art, sensational murals, exciting installations and of course endless photo opportunities.

Admission is just $20 and if you go there alone there is even help on hand to take pictures for you.

