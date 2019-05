It’s Memorial Day Weekend and a lot of people are heading down the shore. We asked stylist and beauty expert, Denise Caldwell to give us a few tips on how to look our best while sitting poolside.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caldwell says you will find folks wearing these four items this summer: white, prints and patterns, crochet/ knit and bright colors. For more style tips, visit Caldwell's Instagram page @StyleExpertDenise.