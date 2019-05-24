Adopt a Pet: Beans

Posted 9:38 AM, May 24, 2019, by

Meet Beans! This handsome pup isn't even a year old yet, but was found as a stray walking the streets of Philadelphia.

Beans, is believed to be a Cane Corso mix, so you can expect him to be a big boy once he is fully grown. He is happy, playful and great with other dogs. He also is approved to be in a home with kids of all ages.

Normally, Beans would have been taken to ACCT, but the shelter is currently under quarantine as it fights off an upper respiratory infection. Meaning the PSPCA has stepped in to take canines like Beans, which why adopting and fostering is more important than ever.

To learn more about Beans or how you can help the PSPCA click here!

