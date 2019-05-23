City Officials Celebrate the Future of FDR Park

Posted 8:16 AM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15AM, May 23, 2019

The Fairmount Park Conservancy in partnership with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation celebrated the future of FDR Park.  Designing firm WRT unveiled the Master Plan for the park on Wednesday at a community event held on the Boathouse Lawn.

Credit: WRT

Credit: WRT

The goal is to revitalize the 348-acre park near the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia, something that has not been done since a golf course was added in the 1930s.  Officials say years of heavy use and regular flooding have taken a toll on it's infrastructure and environmental integrity.  The goal of the master plan is to restore it back to it's original intent as an urban oasis for people, plants and animals.

Wednesday's unveiling came after a year-long planning process that included testimonials from nearly 3,000 community members and stakeholders.  The capital cost of implementing the Master Plan for FDR Park is projected to be upwards of $200 million.

For more on the the FDR Park Master Plan, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.