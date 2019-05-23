City Officials Celebrate the Future of FDR Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fairmount Park Conservancy in partnership with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation celebrated the future of FDR Park. Designing firm WRT unveiled the Master Plan for the park on Wednesday at a community event held on the Boathouse Lawn.

The goal is to revitalize the 348-acre park near the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia, something that has not been done since a golf course was added in the 1930s. Officials say years of heavy use and regular flooding have taken a toll on it's infrastructure and environmental integrity. The goal of the master plan is to restore it back to it's original intent as an urban oasis for people, plants and animals.

Wednesday's unveiling came after a year-long planning process that included testimonials from nearly 3,000 community members and stakeholders. The capital cost of implementing the Master Plan for FDR Park is projected to be upwards of $200 million.

