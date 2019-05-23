2019 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Headed to Lincoln Financial Field

It’s a busy Memorial Day Weekend at Lincoln Financial Field. The 2019 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse tournament is coming to Philadelphia to showcase some of the best talent in college lacrosse.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Semifinals for Division 1 are Saturday, May 25th and pin No. 2 Duke against No. 3 Virginia. Game time is scheduled for noon. Later in the day, No. 1 Penn State faces No.5 Yale at 2:30 PM.

The National Championship is on Memorial Day starting around 1 PM.

"We're expecting over 80,000 people over the weekend to come down to the Linc," said NCAA Director of Championships Ryan Tressle.

Former UNC Tar Heel Austin Pifani played in the National Championship at the Linc in 2016.

"It was honestly one of the most incredible experiences. I mean these guys have been dreaming about winning a national championship probably since 8th grade," said Pifani.

For more information on the games and how to get tickets, click here.