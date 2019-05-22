Philly’s Must See Beer Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beer garden season is in full swing and the City of Brotherly Love has some must see spots for the summer.

Evil Genius Beer Company in Fishtown has a brand new outdoor space. You can even bring your furry friend because the beer garden is dog friendly! What makes this location extra special is that they brew the beers right on site.

Another city hot spot is Uptown Beer Garden. This is it's fifth year providing great summertime brews and a lively environment for after work drinks. Uptown Beer Garden has played a huge role in Center City District Sips, it's Market Street location is the perfect place for happy hour.

If you're looking for a quaint oasis inside the city limits, Harper's Garden, in Center City, is the place to be. From the beautiful decor both inside and outside to the colorful specialty cocktails, you'll never want to leave.

