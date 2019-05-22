BRING IT! And Show Off Your Talent at the 7th Artist Bash at The Barnes

Posted 9:29 AM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, May 22, 2019

The 7th Artist Bash is happening this Saturday at The Barnes Foundation on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, and you're invited to bring your voice, energy and talent to share the love of art in all forms.

The program will feature performance-based artists, including dance, music, poetry, and more.

The theme this year is "Bring It!" Event organizers and performers want you to "bring it," and bring any talent you have to show off when they pass around the spotlight to the audience members.

If you don't want to perform, don't worry. You can still come and cheer on the local artists.

This marks the 7th year of the Artist Bash. Previous events have included a wide-range of artists, from Chinese shadow puppet artists, to aerial-based performers, and much more.

For tickets and more information, click here to visit BarnesFoundation.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.