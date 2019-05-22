BRING IT! And Show Off Your Talent at the 7th Artist Bash at The Barnes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 7th Artist Bash is happening this Saturday at The Barnes Foundation on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, and you're invited to bring your voice, energy and talent to share the love of art in all forms.

The program will feature performance-based artists, including dance, music, poetry, and more.

The theme this year is "Bring It!" Event organizers and performers want you to "bring it," and bring any talent you have to show off when they pass around the spotlight to the audience members.

If you don't want to perform, don't worry. You can still come and cheer on the local artists.

This marks the 7th year of the Artist Bash. Previous events have included a wide-range of artists, from Chinese shadow puppet artists, to aerial-based performers, and much more.

For tickets and more information, click here to visit BarnesFoundation.org.