Vienna Beef recalls more than 2,000 pounds of hot dogs due to concerns about metal pieces

PHILADELPHIA — Vienna Beef is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of beef frank links, because they may be contaminated with metal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made that announcement on Monday.

According to the FDA, the beef frank links were produced on May 2, 2019, and the following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 8’s 10#” with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 11’s 10#” with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7” 9’s 10#” with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

The products subject to the recall bear the establishment number “EST 1.” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to food service locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone who may be concerned about an injury or illness is urged to contact a health care provider. The FDA says the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.