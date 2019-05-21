PSCPA Steps Up To Shelter Animals During Temporary ACCT Philly Shutdown

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) is going the extra mile to help animals in need while the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly) is temporarily shut down.

ACCT Philly will be closed for two weeks while it works to clear a deadly dog virus spreading through the facility.

The PSCPA Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 E. Erie Avenue will now hold dog previously waiting in the ACCT and put them up for adoption.

The PSPCA encourages owners to keep their animals at home for as long as they can during the shutdown, but it will accept any pets needed to be given up for adoption in place of the ACCT at this time.

The shelter needs your help to clear the shelters now more than ever. If you are interested in adding a furry friend to your family, the PSPCA has many animals already looking for homes, and will only see more in the coming days.

The PSPCA operates under a no-kill philosophy, never euthanizing for space or time.

For more information, visit PSPCA.org.