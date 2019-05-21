Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania

Posted 8:24 AM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:22AM, May 21, 2019

Getty Images/Scott Olson

PHILADELPHIA — The polls are officially open for the 2019 primary election in Philadelphia and all across Pennsylvania.  Voters began casting their ballots at 7 a.m. at their designated polling places, and they will be able to do so until 8 p.m.

Not sure where your designated polling place is?  Visit the state’s polling place search tool by clicking here.

The most closely watched races in our area include the race for Philadelphia mayor.  On the Democratic side, incumbent Jim Kenney is fighting for a second term against a familiar foe, State Senator Anthony Williams.  Kenney moved into the Mayor’s office after winning the 2015 primary where he beat out Williams and four other candidates in a landslide victory.  Former city controller Alan Butkovitz is also on the Democratic ballot.  Bill Ciancaglini is the sole Republican on the mayoral ballot and will run unopposed.

Also up for election are all 17 seats on City Council (10 district and seven at-large), City Commissioners, Register of Wills, Sheriff and Judges.

There will also be one statewide office that will appear on ballots across Pennsylvania.  That is for Judge of the Superior Court.

Guide to Judge of the Superior Court Candiates — From Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts.

Last week the Philadelphia District Attorney announced the deployment of the 70 member Election Task Force aimed at preventing voter fraud and other criminal activity at the polls.

Officials say that every election is significant and the primary is no different.

