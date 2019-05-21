Maple Acres and Farm Market Showcases Special Homemade Lemonade Recipes

Summer is almost here, and what is more refreshing on a hot day than a glass of lemonade?

Gary McKeon, owner of Maple Acres Farm Market, and Kim Butler, manager, showed us how to make their favorite fruit lemonade recipes using strawberries, blueberries, and even kiwis.

Maple Acres has plenty of fruits and flowers that you can pick yourself and take home to eat or enjoy! It's a fun activity you can enjoy all summer with the family.

For more information on Maple Acres and pick your own, click here.

