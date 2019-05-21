Hilton Breaks Ground on First Hotel in Camden in more than 50 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMDEN, NJ -- At the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge, developers broke ground on Camden’s first hotel in more than 50 years. The new Hilton Garden Inn will be built adjacent to the new American Water headquarters along the Camden waterfront.

“Times have changed here in our city,” said Camden mayor, Frank Moran. “Everyone turned their backs on the city and walked out and left us to fend for ourselves. If it were not for the incentives that were provided to the city, what you see before us and what you will see soon when this is complete, would not have taken place.”

As Camden’s premier hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn will offer 180 rooms to meet increasing demand from Camden’s growing business community, whose roster now includes prominent companies like Subaru, American Water, the Philadelphia 76ers, and most recently, ResinTech.

The hotel will sit on what was formerly a parking lot for Campbell’s Field. A minor league baseball stadium built in 2001, only to be torn down over the past year.

The state’s Grow New Jersey Assistance program has helped incentivize large corporations to Camden with substantial tax breaks - but residents remain divided on having the big guys building in their back yard.

Camden residents Dezzera Thompson and Cindy Marie Roman told PHL17 they embrace the change and say they’re already working at a new restaurant along the waterfront. Roman said, “The people in the city of Camden really do need it. We deserve it, I feel like. There are opportunities for us and we’re ready to take it and ready to take on the world!”

The new Hilton Garden Inn will eventually create up to 75 full time jobs and is expected to open in October 2020.