Celebrate Memorial Day at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

For those that aren't heading to the shore for Memorial Day, you can still get that boardwalk vibe by heading to Penn's Landing.

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest has all the activities you would find down the shore. Play mini golf, arcade games, eat ice cream, ride rides and skate around at an outdoor roller rink.

Starting Memorial Day weekend Summerfest will be open 7 days a week until Labor Day. This holiday weekend be sure to catch the fireworks show staring at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

