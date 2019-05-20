Women and the Civil War: The Untold Stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight at the National Constitution Center - celebrate women and our nation's history all in one event!

Noted historians Catherine Clinton, Thavolia Glymph, and Kate Masur will explore the untold stories of the women abolitionists and suffragists of the Civil War and Reconstruction and how their work influenced constitutional change.

Guests will also have access to tour the new Civil War and Reconstruction exhibit from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Program is presented in conjunction with the Center’s exhibit, Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality, and presented in partnership with Vision 2020’s Women 100: A Celebration of American Women, a national initiative headquartered at Drexel University.

The program is $18 for teachers and students and $28 for non-Members, seats can be reserved at constitutioncenter.org/debate.

The program will also be streamed live at constitutioncenter.org/live.