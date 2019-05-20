Walnut Street Ramp to I-76 Set to Close

A major on-ramp to the Schuylkill Expressway is set to temporarily close for a larger rehabilitation project.

The Walnut Street on-ramp to I-76 Eastbound at the 30th Street Interchange is closing for 25 days starting at 7 PM on Monday, May 20th. The ramp repairs are a part of PennDOT's project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River.

The closure is scheduled to last 25 days with the ramp reopening on Friday, June 14th. Motorists normally using the ramp will be directed west on Walnut Street, left on 38th Street to University Avenue and then south on 34th Street to access the ramp to eastbound I-76.

The Chestnut Street bridge is scheduled to close for one year beginning mid-June.

Head to www.chestnutstreetbridges.com for more information.