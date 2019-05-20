Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal name of their fourth child
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child together, tweeting a photo of Psalm West Friday.
Kardashian also included this message from Kanye:
Beautiful Mother’s Day
With the arrival of our fourth child
We are blessed beyond measure
We have everything we need
The announcement followed news that their surrogate had given birth May 9, with Kim tweeting last Friday, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”
Kim and Kanye, 41, have three other children together: Chicago, Saint and North.