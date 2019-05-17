What You Need To Have In Your Car This Summer That You’re Probably Missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer travel season is quickly approaching, and it's time for us to start getting our vehicles ready.

Memorial Day is a huge day for travel.

"AAA is projecting nearly 43 million Americans will travel for Memorial Day," said Jayna Tidwell of AAA Mid Atlantic. "That's the second-highest volume since we started tracking back in 2000, and of those, about 88 percent will go by car."

First, make sure you do the preventative maintenance. Get your oil and battery changed, add winshield wiper fluid and replace those wipers.

It is essential to make sure your tires are ready to go. Temperature changes, such as a cool morning and hot afternoons will change the PSI of those tires. Make sure to check that the tread is safe as well.

Having a basic roadside emergency kit is essential to any travel. Jumper cables, flares, flashers and flashlights with extra batteries should always be in your car just in case.

If you do get stuck on the side of the road, have a poncho ready. Pop-up thunderstorms are common in the Summer, and you don't want to get caught soaking wet while trying to fix your vehicle or call for help.

A first aid kit and blanket are both standard and should always be in your car just in case.

One thing some people forget is an external cell phone charger. Many people use chargers they can plug into their car, but if your vehicle breaks down, you're going to want an extra source of power to get in contact with the people you need. Using a portable phone charger can even help you save gas.

Let the kids pack their own road trip bags. They can pack the things that they may want or need for long car rides to keep them calm and entertained.