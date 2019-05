× Several Events Planned For Spruce Street Harbor Park This Year

Spruce Street Harbor Park has opened for the season!

On top of several new events, the park includes floating gardens, food and beer vendors, and spectacular views of the Delaware River.

Click here for a list of all of the events planned at Spruce Street Harbor Park this year.

Our Khiree Stewart checked out some of the things you can expect.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video