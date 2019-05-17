Camden County Community Emergency Response Team Demonstrates What We Can Do In a Dangerous Situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane season starts on June 1st, and it's important to know what to do if you or somebody you love is in a disaster situation or dangerous environment.

Some of the volunteers from the Camden County Community Emergency Response Team visited us to give us tips and show us what we can do if we find ourselves in a scary situation.

Anybody can get involved in the Community Emergency Response Team. To join, all you need to do is complete a 20 hour training program that takes place on the weekends.

The team showed us a demonstration of some of the skills they have learned to help their friends, neighbors and community.

For more information, click here.