Meet Mai! This 3-year-old sweetheart is looking for her forever home.

She is clam, docile and loves belly rubs. Mai would do great with a playmate, as she loves other dogs.

This Dalmatian mix would love a family with kids. She is playful, but gentle and listens very well to commands.

You can find Mai at Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center!