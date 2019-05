× New Attraction Opening at Hershey’s Chocolate World

Hershey’s Chocolate World newest attraction, Hershey Unwrapped, opens on May 20th.

Guests will experience an immersive and delicious fun-filled tasting journey hosted by two of Hershey’s most dynamic Tasting authorities.

Our Khiree Stewart made the trip out to Hershey, PA for a sneak peek.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video