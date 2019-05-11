Breast Cancer: Keys to a Cure

On this PHL17 special program, we go in-depth with oncologists, cancer researchers, and experts in the Delaware Valley to ask what many people are wondering, “what is key to a cure for breast cancer?”

We learn about important cutting-edge research and therapies happening in our area at well-known institutions. And, we hear from a cancer survivor and an executive involved in the cancer community. Experts say one in eight women will have breast cancer in her lifetime and men are affected by the disease as well. And, they say an estimated two-hundred sixty-nine thousand new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States this year. (www.breastcancer.org).

Jennifer heads first to the Wistar Institute to sit down with Dr. Qing Chen, M.D., Ph.D. After getting her medical degree in China, Dr. Chen decided to change her career path – switching from treating patients – to basic research with a singular goal: to have a better understanding of cancer to provide effective treatments and perhaps one day a cure. She shares how her current research on breast cancer and metastasis to the brain could be key in helping to find a cure for breast cancer.

Our next interviewee is Dr. Ana María López M.D., MPH of Jefferson Health Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. There Jennifer speaks with Dr. Lopez about her new research which focusing on how a person’s zip code she says, “can determine their cancer outcome” and why that could be a key to finding a cure. Lopez is working on collaborative research with her colleagues happening at the Cancer Center at Jefferson Health on circulating tumor cells in the body. She also shares with Jennifer factors that she says help to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Then, we go to Camden, New Jersey to speak with the medical director at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper. Dr. Generosa Grana, MD, FACP shares with Jennifer how she herself is a breast cancer survivor and how it has impacted her life as a cancer survivor and as a doctor who treats breast cancer patients. She talks about the importance of clinical trials and working with underrepresented communities and how critical she says that is in cancer prevention and treatment. We meet her patient - Erika Hauer who is a Breast Cancer Survivor from Sicklerville. Hauer, who is a nurse is a wife and mother of three daughters. Erika shares her very personal story of having to tell her daughters about her diagnosis, being treated for the disease and what find a cure in the future means to her.

