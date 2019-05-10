“Three Day Rule” Matchmakers Want to Help You Meet Singles in Philly

Many people may not realize it, but Philadelphia is a great place for singles.

Michal Naisteter, matchmaker from The Three Day Rule, wants to help you meet them.

"Philly is a gem for singles," Michal said. "There's some great people here that are professionals and well-rounded, that also care about their community and are into sports."

Three Day Rule's matchmakers will go out and search for singles on behalf of their clients.

Using a matchmaker is much different from online dating, because it helps put intention into dating.

"I was introduced to my husband, and I feel like if I was on a dating app, I could have swiped the wrong way," Michal said.

You only get one chance to make a first impression, so if you're scheduled for a first date, Michal shared few do's and don'ts to keep in mind.

DO:

  • Talk about your passions. Show that you're positive.
  • Express that you had fun. If you're having a good time, you can let that person know that you want to see them again while you're still on that first date.
  • Focus on eye contact. Be aware of your body language.

DON'T:

  • Discuss exes.
  • Discuss money.
  • Pull out your phone.

After the first date, the matchmaker will call both people to see what happened and help the client with the next one.

To schedule an appointment with a matchmaker, visit threedayrule.com, or follow Michal on Instagram here.

