Learn Easy and Impressive Acrobatic Tricks at Fit Fest at Penn Treaty Park

Posted 10:20 AM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18AM, May 10, 2019

Looking for a new way to exercise to get in shape for this Summer?

Fit Fest at Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown is a great way to work your body, and learn some amazing tricks you probably never thought you could do.

People of all ages- ranging from young children to adults ages 50 and up can be a part of the festival!

The Almanac Dance Circus Theatre hosts the day-long event of participatory fitness workshops including circus arts, dance, movement, yoga, and more, all free of charge.

The goal is to celebrate the freedom to move creatively, experience fitness through the arts, and use public spaces in the city.

Fit Fest is coming up on Saturday, May 26th from 2 until 10 PM.

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.