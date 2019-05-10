Learn Easy and Impressive Acrobatic Tricks at Fit Fest at Penn Treaty Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a new way to exercise to get in shape for this Summer?

Fit Fest at Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown is a great way to work your body, and learn some amazing tricks you probably never thought you could do.

People of all ages- ranging from young children to adults ages 50 and up can be a part of the festival!

The Almanac Dance Circus Theatre hosts the day-long event of participatory fitness workshops including circus arts, dance, movement, yoga, and more, all free of charge.

The goal is to celebrate the freedom to move creatively, experience fitness through the arts, and use public spaces in the city.

Fit Fest is coming up on Saturday, May 26th from 2 until 10 PM.

