Enjoy drinks, food and live music with a traditional South Philly feel at Hawthornes Annual IPA, Champagne and Rosé Block Party.

The party kicks off at 11th and Fitzwater Streets on Saturday, May 11 at 11 a.m. It is a family friendly event and dog friendly too!

The event will be cash only, no entry fee, but each pour is $5. There will be more than 75 alcoholic beverages for you to taste, along with 12 street food vendors.

