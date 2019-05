Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Motley! He may be an older guy, but he still has a lot of to give.

This 10-year-old senior was found as a stray and is now in the care of City of Elderly Love. He is a calm little man, who likes walks and a good nap.

He is great with cats, dogs and children and would do best in a home that can show him a lot of affection.

If you think Motley would be a good companion for you, click here!