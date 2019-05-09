Summer Shape Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We think of summer as a peak season for produce, but it’s sad to note 80% of Americans are not eating enough fruits and vegetables. For convenient ways to boost your produce intake, you should use 100% juice!

Drinking juice is a convenient, accessible, and affordable way to boost your intake of produce.

One hundred percent juice, like whole fruits and vegetables, deliver essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, potassium, folate, and magnesium. Plus, it has no added sugars!

According to the Dietary Guidelines, up to half of your daily fruit intake may come from 100% juice. Just remember: one cup of 100% juice equals one small apple, one large orange or 1 cup diced fruit!

100% juice is perfect for cooling down for the summer, road trips, homemade popsicles or as a base of a plant powered salad dressing.

And for another convenient affordable summer staple, take a look at grain foods like the breads, rolls and pasta.

And if you are thinking about getting into ‘summer shape,' it's good for clients not to sacrifice the bread you love because grain foods are an essential part of the journey to a healthier you.

Whole grains and enriched grains provide key nutrients in the American diet, including fiber, folate, iron, thiamin, niacin, riboflavin, zinc and vitamin B6.

Also you might not want to be eating as many whole grains as you should. Emerging research in adults 35-55 years-old suggests that dietary patterns that are low in whole grains and high in red meat, processed meat and fried foods are linked to higher inflammatory markers and cognitive decline at older ages; a good reason to include whole grains in your meals.

Grains can be a part of a wonderful summer picnic as a sandwich or a cook out staple like a pasta salad.