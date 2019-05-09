Simple Ways to Shape Up for Summer

What’s not to love about summer? Warmer weather, longer days, and maybe even a chance to get away for a much-deserved vacation! To make sure you don’t take a vacation from living healthfully we have Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and personal trainer Carissa Galloway with her tips to help us shape up for summer.

Premier Protein Clear drinks are a great light and refreshing drink option to get healthy this summer.

The protein infused flavored water is packed with 20g of protein, 90 calories and 0g of sugar, making it a great afternoon refreshment for a post workout boost or go-to for staying hydrated and refreshed on the go. Plus it comes in three delicious flavors, including: Tropical Punch, Orange Mango and Raspberry.

For more information, including recipes and where to purchase, visit PremierProtein.com

And we can boost the nutrition content in some of our favorite recipes by changing up a favorite side with an unexpected ingredient with big health benefits like California Prune! They are recognized throughout the world for legendary flavor and quality and as a dietitian I like that a single serving (4-5 prunes) of prunes is only 100 calories, has 3 grams of fiber and contains no fat, sodium or cholesterol.

Research suggests that eating 5-6 prunes a day may help maintain good digestive health and help support healthy bones. California Prunes also offer an easy, tasty and convenient way to include polyphenols, which act as antioxidants, in the diet. Boosting your antioxidant intake can help provide added protection for the body against: heart, eye, memory, and immune system issues. I like them straight out of the bag or you can use them in recipes like this.