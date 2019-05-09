Philadelphia Zoo Debuts Zipline and Ropes Course

Posted 5:30 PM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, May 9, 2019

Philadelphia Zoo is allowing you to take to the air this spring with the grand opening of WildWorks.

The new aerial adventure offers high-flying fun with a zipline and ropes course. Wildworks offers fun for both adults and littles, with two courses designed for different ages and skill levels.  Guests will get an adrenaline rush as they cross bridges, balance on ropes, climb through obstacles and take a quick zip at 34 feet in the air.

WildWorks is the fourth new attraction to open at the Zoo in recent weeks - following The Urban Green, Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion Piece Animal Adventure and the return of the iconic Zoo Key.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.