Philadelphia Zoo Debuts Zipline and Ropes Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philadelphia Zoo is allowing you to take to the air this spring with the grand opening of WildWorks.

The new aerial adventure offers high-flying fun with a zipline and ropes course. Wildworks offers fun for both adults and littles, with two courses designed for different ages and skill levels. Guests will get an adrenaline rush as they cross bridges, balance on ropes, climb through obstacles and take a quick zip at 34 feet in the air.

WildWorks is the fourth new attraction to open at the Zoo in recent weeks - following The Urban Green, Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion Piece Animal Adventure and the return of the iconic Zoo Key.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video