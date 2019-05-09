Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50

Mother’s Day is upon us! If you’re still trying to figure out what to get mom, Lifestyle Expert Nicolette Brycki has some great ideas on a budget.

Who doesn't love fresh nails? Help mom keep her nails in great shape with Hydrate and Clear & Restore nail enhancements. The products combine 9 gentle and safe ingredients to penetrate the nail for moisture and growth. It's easy to apply, goes on clear and dries quickly. This Mother's Day, they're offering a special deal for mom. Use the promo code MOM for 30% off products. Find them at doctorsklineandgreen.com.

For the beauty connoisseur, Fancii Mirror has two different options. Both the Aura Vanity Mirror and Lumi Travel Mirror give magnification with soft LED light. They're great for checking skin, applying makeup and any other beauty needs. You can check those out at fancii.com.

If your mother has a green thumb, try planting some flowers together. Costa Farms Plants have a number of different options like Mandevilla and Hibiscus. You can find them at any Big Box Stores like Lowe's and Home Depot. It's a great way to spend some time outdoors with her.

If your mom is constantly on the go, Hudson and Bleecker have great travel kits. Surprise her with one of these...and maybe a vacation!

Lastly, you can never go wrong with jewelry. Kendra Scott has fantastic pieces hitting right at the $50 mark. The Elaina bracelet comes in a variety of choices. Find it at Nordstrom.com.