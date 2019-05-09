Looking To Send Your Child to a Summer Camp? Here’s How To Pick the Right One

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is almost here, school is almost out, and parents are scrambling to figure out what to do with their children.

Summer camps are always a go-to, but there are so many options to choose from, how do you know what the best option is for your child?

Owner of Liberty Lake Day Camp in Bordentown, NJ and Former President of American Camp Association Andy Pritikin joined us to share his tips for picking the right one.

First, find out who is in charge. Just like a school principal sets the tone for the school, the camp director sets the tone for the camp. Meting with the camp director and getting a sense of that person's philosophies is a great way to understand the camp.

Go through a camp day. What are the kids doing? Are the activities set, or is it a free for all? Is free play involved at all? Do the kids get choices? Ask if the camp is all fun and games? Finding out the answers to these questions is important to choosing what environment your child will do best in.

Finally, stop by for a visit or two. Camps do visitations in the Summer. If you don't send your child to a specific camp this year, drop by and see what's going on to get ideas for next year.

