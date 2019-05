Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Instead of giving mom flowers this Mother's Day give her an entire garden, with a visit to Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square.

Mother's Day weekend is the opening of the Festival of Fountains. Watch the fountains dance, the gardens shine and smell the blooms. You can also take advantage of Illuminated Fountain Performances where neon lights and music will light up your night.

To learn more or to buy tickets, click here.