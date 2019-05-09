Convenient, Flavorful Memorial Day Eats

Posted 9:01 AM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00AM, May 9, 2019

For a Memorial Day Weekend barbecue, grilling is a must. Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork is a go-to. It’s conveniently pre-seasoned, has no artificial ingredients, and packed with protein.

With the prep work already done for you, you can throw it right on the grill or slice, dice, or cube it for even faster cooking – no matter your level of experience behind the grill, it couldn’t be easier to achieve a quick, hassle-free, and delicious meal in a matter of minutes.

Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork is available at ShopRite and Walmart stores, and is the perfect base for any style of dish or meal occasion because it’s so versatile – you can sauté, roast, or slow-cook it for endless possibilities.

How about adding some new flair to some of your favorite dishes? Visit the Asian aisle of your local store and check out Lee Kum Kee. They offer a wide range of must-have pantry staples including over 200 Asian style sauces and condiments that make it easy to add a flavorful twist to traditional Memorial Day dishes.

Lee Kum Kee Oyster Sauce is a versatile all-purpose sauce great for elevating Memorial Day marinades, salad dressings and much more.

Made from the finest oyster extracts and with a rich oyster taste, Lee Kum Kee Oyster Sauce is a great choice. It’s made with no preservatives and is a flavorful seasoning sauce perfect for grilling, dipping, stirfrying, as a sauce base and more! An Asian style marinade or as a fresh topping for grilled fish tacos.

