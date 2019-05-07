Paint with Mom this Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are still scrambling to plan something for mom this Mother's Day, Sippin' Pic's in Wynnefield Heights has come to the rescue.

This Sunday they are offering a special Mother's Day event that will allow you and your favorite lady to dance, sing, drink and paint.

Everyone will have the chance to get creative as Owner, Darlene Walker teaches you to paint a canvas or a special Mother's Day plaque and her husband, Lambert Walker, will bring the fun. He will provide good music, entertainment and karaoke.

Sippin' Pic's promises to bring the paint and the party, as long as you bring the people!

The event will be held Sunday, May 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p,m.

Click here to buy tickets or learn more about booking a private party.

