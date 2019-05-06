Wendy’s announces return of spicy chicken nuggets after tweet gets 2 million likes

Big news for fans of Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets! The restaurant chain is bringing them back.

Here’s a little background: Wendy’s pulled the popular item from their menu back in 2017, and fans have been mourning the loss since.

Apparently, Chance the Rapper is one of those fans. On Saturday, he tweeted: “Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s saw the tweet, and they made a deal with Twitter users: If they got two million likes on their tweet, they would bring back spicy chicken nuggets.

The tweet hit two million likes in just one day!

Early this morning, Wendy’s confirmed the will indeed bring back spicy chicken nuggets. They don’t know when yet, but they said it will happen soon.

