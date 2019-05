Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - As the sun came up Monday morning, residents in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia realized sometime overnight their tires had gone down.

Philadelphia police say approximately 20 vehicles on the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue had their tires slashed overnight. Many of the vehicles had three tires slashed.

Several homes and businesses on the street had surveillance cameras on the road. At this time police have not released a photo of a suspect.