Legendary Sports Writer Dick Jerardi Discusses Kentucky Derby Controversy

Posted 9:01 AM, May 6, 2019, by

People across the country are still talking this morning about the weekend's controversial 145th Annual Kentucky Derby.

For the first time in those 145 years, the winner of the race was disqualified. The first place was taken from Maximum Security, and the prize was instead awarded to Country House, the second horse to cross the finish line.

Now, that overturned call has some horse racing fans furious.

Dick Jerardi, sports writer and horse racing commentator, joined us to discuss what happened in the Derby, why Maximum Security was disqualified and what he thinks officials should have done.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.