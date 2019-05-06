Legendary Sports Writer Dick Jerardi Discusses Kentucky Derby Controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People across the country are still talking this morning about the weekend's controversial 145th Annual Kentucky Derby.

For the first time in those 145 years, the winner of the race was disqualified. The first place was taken from Maximum Security, and the prize was instead awarded to Country House, the second horse to cross the finish line.

Now, that overturned call has some horse racing fans furious.

Dick Jerardi, sports writer and horse racing commentator, joined us to discuss what happened in the Derby, why Maximum Security was disqualified and what he thinks officials should have done.